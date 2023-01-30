Peggy Lee Cox

Peggy Lee Barth-Cox 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday January 25, 2023 in Saint Joseph. She was born October 21, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Helen & Wayne Barth. She graduated from King City R-1 High School. Peggy worked as an EMT for 19 years then Walmart 26 years in the produce and garden department. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Judy Barth and Linda Gaspar, and 2 stillborn brothers. Survivors include: son, Wayne Cox, King City, MO, daughter, Elizabeth Cox-Day, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
