Penny Jeanne George, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at her home.
Ms. George has been employed by Mead Products for 35 years until retiring in 2002. Before that she had worked at Whitaker Cable, Stevens Hat Company and F.M. Stamper Co.
Born January 27, 1940 in Iowa City, Iowa and living in Cedar Rapids, Oelwein, Waterloo, Iowa and Spokane, Washington before moving to N.W. Missouri in 1948 where she lived in Savannah, Maryville, and St. Joseph, Missouri.
She attended schools in Oelwein, Waterloo, Savannah, and Central High School in St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merlin C. Hoel and Jean Barton Kerns; sister, Pam Grider.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda; brothers, Les and Dave; grandchildren, Morgan, Whitney and Ben; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Services will be held at a later date. Inurnment Ashland Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.