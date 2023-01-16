Perry Andrew Chilcoat 46, of Wathena, KS, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his home. He was born June 1, 1976 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Barbara and James Chilcoat. He graduated from DeKalb High School, and worked at Tyson Foods, Bracken - Atchison, and Ameri Mills. Perry enjoyed fishing, scrapping, gaming, playing mini golf, and spending time with his kids and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by father, James Perry Chilcoat. Survivors include: wife, Julia May Chilcoat of the home, mother, Barbara Chilcoat, St. Joseph, MO, four daughters; Katie (Nicolas) O'Donnell, Amy (Zakari) Geary, Cheyanne (Kenton) Rohrer, and Abigail Chilcoat, 9 grandchildren, a brother, Tony (Antonette) Chilcoat, Kansas City, MO, a sister, Lisa (Mark) Jenkins, Faucett, MO, two brother in laws, Richard Weyer and Billy Kerns III, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial services & public live stream following at 7:00 pm, Friday January 13, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt Nauman officiating. Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.