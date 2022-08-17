Perry Clyde Scarlett, Jr., 94, of Rapid City, SD, formerly of St. Joseph, died August 12, 2022. He was born May 9, 1928 in Albion, NB to Perry Clyde, Sr. and Hazel (Whittcre) Scarlett.
Perry Was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He retired in 1990 as a computer programmer for Community Credit Company.
He married Mary Lee on March 11, 1950 in Craig, MO, and she preceded him in death on August 25, 1993. Also preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
Survivors include his children Teresa Schaefer (James), Patricia Hewitt (Brad), Nancy Hiller (Donald), Robert Scarlett (Stacy) 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Memorial graveside services with full military honors will be 11:00 am Friday, August 26, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.