Philip Duane Beth, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022.
He was born November 25, 1947 in Springfield, Missouri to Duane and Esther (Hammond) Beth.
Phil married LaGena Gillespie on April 1, 1981. They later divorced.
He graduated from Rockhurst College and worked as a chemist for many years. He also dedicated 50 years of his life to his church.
Phil was a lifelong learner who loved politics. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed watching Westerns and tinkering with electronics.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Monica Johnston.
He is survived by his daughters, Desiree Boatwright (Mitchell) and Amanda Surwillo (Sean); grandchildren, Gwendolyn Phelps, Justis Beth, Douglas Boatwright, Hailea Rayne Newton, Daemin Newton, Hermione Boatwright, Arkyn Surwillo; siblings, Randall Hearn, Sharon Brown, Steven Beth (Tami), Katrina Beth, and Nicole Ford; other extended family and friends.
Farewell Service and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.