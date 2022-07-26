Phillip "Mike" Cordonnier, 80, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at his home. He was born January 10, 1942 in St. Joseph, son of the late Dorothy and George Cordonnier. Mike married Ruth and together they had 5 children. Mike worked for Cameron Construction, retiring after many years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his father and his family. He often spent Sundays and holidays gathered with family at his home, where you most likely would leave with leftovers and a Pepsi. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Alex Perez, George and Donald Cordonnier. Survivors include: sons, Mick Cordonnier and Chris Cordonnier Sr. of St. Joseph, and Jeff Cordonnier of Kansas City, MO, daughters, Marnie (Jeff) Saverino of St. Joseph and Paige (Cory) Cordonnier of Tampa, FL, brothers, Art and David Cordonnier, 15 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, June 20, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Barnett, officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts