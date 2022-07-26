Phyllis Ann Merrill 88, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in an Oregon, MO health care center. She was born December 21, 1933 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Ruth and Raymond Burnham. She graduated from Lafayette High School, and she married Jack Merrill on May 7, 1953. She was a Homemaker who enjoyed volunteering at Hyde School, and working in her yard. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Raymond Merrill, a grandson, Jake Merrill, and a sister, Connie Mae Burnett. Survivors include: husband, Jack Merrill of Saint Joseph, MO, daughters, Krista (Chris) Grable, DeKalb, MO, and Jackie Merrill, grandchildren: Ashley Merrill, Adam Merrill, Nick Merrill, Darrin Grable, and Leslie (Chuck) Robinson, and 6 great grandchildren. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, June 20, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Pat Sampson officiating, the family will receive friends from 3-5:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Asera Care Hospice.
