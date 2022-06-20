Phyllis Beaty-Snyder, 86, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022.
On September 4, 1935 she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Rex and Gertrude (McClain) Jones.
She graduated from Central High School where she was a cheerleader and known for her musical talent. Phyllis was one of a very few that could consistently hit a “high C” in the Glee Club.
Phyllis worked for Beaty Grocery in data entry on a room-sized computer and punch cards, then worked for Southwestern Bell. At one time, she was also a skip tracer tracking down people that owed money.
She was an accomplished artist herself and loved the arts. Phyllis created her own artwork with oils, watercolors, and pencils. She loved museums, sculpture, theatre and live performances. From her younger years, Phyllis recalled one specific concert in Houston, Texas where she partied in the front row with Janis Joplin during her live performance.
Phyllis was a Christian. She loved clothes, was always stylish and dressed to the nines. She loved animals, especially dogs.
She was preceded in death by her son, Scotty in November 1966; and both of her husbands, Charles L. Beaty and Stanley Snyder.
She is survived by her son, Chuck Beaty (Cara); grandchildren, Chris Beaty (Kim), Calvin Glenn (Ruby), and James Green; great-grandchildren, Vance, Alexander, Bridger, and Virginia Belle.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the care staff at Laverna Village where Phyllis lived for many years. Thank you to all those that loved her and she loved as family, especially Darci, Rachelle, Kennedy and Tyler.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Friends of the Animal Shelter.