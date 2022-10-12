Phyllis Dale Narans, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on October 7, 2022.
Phyllis was born to Edward and Anna Laura (Gibbs) Narans on December 10, 1926 in Oregon, MO. They both preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are brother Leonard Narans (Maxine); half brother Everett Narans (Etta); three half sisters, Mae Talkington (Bill), Katheryn Lovelady (Allan) and Georgia Thornton (Sid).
She was a 1944 graduate of Oregon High School, ranking second in her class. She then entered Missouri Methodist School of Nursing under the U.S. Cadet Nursing Corp, graduating in 1947. Later she graduated with distinction, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Healthcare Education from Ottawa, KS. She worked for ten years at Fairfax, MO Community Hospital.
She later worked at Methodist Medical Center (Heartland West) in various positions and finished with her favorite career as an instructor of pediatrics at the Methodist School of Nursing. Phyllis retired in 1991, but continued to be a nurse mentor to many of her students. She worked part time for Dr. Roberts before fully retiring in 1996 to take care of her mother Anna Narans.
Phyllis was a longtime member of the Oregon United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School classes for years. She later transferred to Ashland United Methodist Church in St. Joseph, MO.
She was a member of the first Hospice Organization at Methodist Medical Center and a long-standing member of the American Business Women's Association where she served as President. She was also Woman of the Year and Retired Woman of the Year. Phyllis was also a member of the American Nurses Association and District 1 President.
She volunteered at Camp Quality for 14 years. Just ask Phyllis Narans and she would volunteer.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own!
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Quality.
Services will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of service. She will be laid to rest next to her mother and family members at Maple Grove Cemetery in Oregon, MO.