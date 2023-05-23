Phyllis Maria Byers
1944-2023
Phyllis Maria Byers, 78, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2023. Born on November 7, 1944, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Edward and Delphia (Keller) Byers.
Phyllis is survived by her sister, Madeline McCamy (Lawrence) of Orlando, Florida, and by numerous cousins, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Delphia Byers.
For over 32 years, Phyllis dedicated her life to the education of young minds as a middle school math teacher in Savannah, Missouri.
Having been a devoted member of the Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church for over 70 years, Phyllis's faith served as a guiding force throughout her life.
Phyllis had a love for needlework. Her intricate and beautiful creations were a testament to her patience, skill, and artistic vision.
A true adventurer at heart, Phyllis's passion for travel took her far and wide, spanning across all 50 states and including 24 cruises. Through these journeys, she soaked up the beauty and diversity of our world, often returning home with captivating stories and cherished memories.
Graveside Services & Interment 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family suggests memorial gifts to Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.