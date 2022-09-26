Ralph Lee Jandorf, 82, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 after a long battle with diabetes.
Ralph was born an only child to Richard and Ruby Jandorf in Baltimore, Maryland December 22nd, 1939.
After high school, he served in the United States Army from 1964 to 1968 in Military Intelligence stationed in Germany, where he received a Good Conduct Medal. He then moved into the life of a salesman, selling everything from pharmaceuticals to furniture.
Ralph was a devoted volunteer, from his firefighting days in the 1970’s, Citizens on Patrol in the 1980’s, and as a driver for The Veterans Hospital of Baltimore for over 20 years. His most enjoyable activity (apart from spending time with family) was being “a professional baseball watcher”. He umpired games from local recreation leagues up through the college level. Baseball was his passion, and he loved his Orioles and his Pirates.
Ralph had a great sense of humor and made it a point to try and make people laugh. He will be missed by his family and all the acquaintances he shared a joke with throughout his days.
Ralph is survived by his sons Richard Jandorf, Robert (Carrie) Jandorf and Algimantas (Damien) Grintalis, grandchildren Melanie Doulatt, Kassandra (John) Roark, Sam Jandorf, Taylor (Justin) Goetz and Ashton Walters, and his great grandchildren Johnny, Ben, Tristen, Jeremiah, Chloe and Madison. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Kathy in 2018.
Visitation will be held at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel in Savannah, MO on September 23rd, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., Funeral Service with Live Streaming to follow officiated by Mark Conyers. Military honors will be rendered at the funeral home following the service. Ralph will be laid to rest at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations for the American Diabetes Association.