Ramona J. Perkinson 62, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 in St Joseph. She was born February 28, 1959 in Casper, WY, daughter of Harriet and Robert Jamieson. She attended high school in Douglas, Wyoming. Ramona married Dennis Perkinson on October 21, 1978. Her hobbies included reading, listening to audio books and crocheting. She was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Ramona was preceded in death by husband, Dennis Perkinson, her parents, sister, Alice Yost and nephew, Michael Jamieson. Survivors include, daughter, Melissa Perkinson of St Joseph, sons, Jonathan and Philip Perkinson of St. Joseph, brother, Harold Jamieson of Douglas, WY, nephew, Robert Jamieson of Douglas, WY, nieces, Amanda (Jon) Keneipp of Imperial, NE, Misty (Michael) Muehlhausen of McCook, NE, great-nephews and nieces, Quinton, Izabella, Nathaniel, Jessica and Maryanne and brother-in-law, Doug Perkinson of Corvalis, OR.
Ms. Perkinson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the American Kidney Foundation.