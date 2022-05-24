Randall Burris Vincent 70, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 in a St. Joseph, MO. hospital. He was born December 10, 1951 in Faucett, MO, son of the late Luella and OB Vincent Jr. He graduated from Faucett High School, and he attended Missouri Valley and Hillyard Technical Schools. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He retired from Missouri Western State University in the HVAC Maintenance Department. He enjoyed welding, farming, working on tractors, and in his earlier years working with horses. He was a member of the Faucett Christian Church. Randall was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: daughter, Randallyn (Terry) Wilcoxson, granddaughter, Anna Dittmer, step grandson, Danny (Kristen) Wilcoxson, step-great grand daughter, Olivia Wilcoxson, brother, Ronnie (Becky) Vincent of Faucett, MO, and a niece and nephew.
Funeral services and public livestream: 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Richard Bradley officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Union Cemetery Faucett, MO. Memorials are requested to the American Lung Association or Mosaic Hospice. Online condolence, obituary and livestream at www.ruppfuneral.com.