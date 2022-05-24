Raymond Rutherford, Jr., 67

Raymond Rutherford, Jr., was born on May 16, 1955, to Raymond and Oma (Sybert) Rutherford. “Junior” attended North Andrew Schools. He lived most of his life in Fillmore, MO. Junior enjoyed fishing with family and neighbors. He then moved to Savannah, MO and lived at Catalpa Tree Apartments for many years. He mowed yards and the Fillmore ballpark for several years. Junior battled Epilepsy as a small child and maintained a positive outlook throughout his life.
The last few years Junior lived at LaVerna Village in Savannah. He made new friends and loved Friday night Wii Tournaments. Junior loved the nursing and hospice staff. In his final days, he never complained about his condition and when asked always replied “ok”.
Junior’s many talents exceeded his physical abilities. His hobbies were making bird houses, wood working, and macrame. He had a sweet tooth and loved to drink Pepsi and eat candy.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Phillip (Annie), Larry (Mary Gail), and nephew Laverne. He is survived by his siters Hilda (Larry) Davison, Barbara (Roger) Carson; nieces Lynn (Mark) Kneib, Colette (Randy) Hibbs, Laura (Scott) Dowden, Shelley (Alfredo) Morales Merritt, and Brea Merritt. Nephews Scott Rutherford, Troy Davison and Cody Carson; Many great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be at 11 AM Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment in the Fillmore Cemetery. Friends may call after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 2340 Meyer Boulevard, Blvd, Suite 300B Building 1, Kansas City, MO 64132-2109 or Mosaic Life Care Hospital, 5506 Corporate Drive, Suite 1600, St. Joseph, MO 64507