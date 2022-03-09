Renee Lorraine Simpson 52, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born December 5, 1969 in Bakersfield, California, daughter of Burnita Dye & Mitchell Satterfield. She graduated from Foothill High School in Bakersfield. She worked at Mosaic Life Care Hospital as a CNA. She was a Christian, who enjoyed riding her Harley, dancing, and listening to music, but most especially she enjoyed spending time with her kids and grand babies who were her life. Renee was preceded in death by her daughter, Brittney Simpson. Survivors include: husband, Kent Simpson of Saint Joseph, MO, her parents: Burnita Dye and Mitchell Satterfield of Bakersfield, CA, her children: Tracey Espericueta, Tim Ramirez, Kodie Simpson, Jared Ramirez, Kenny Simpson, Breana Simpson, and Patricia Simpson, 13 grandchildren, brothers, Shawn Dye, and Steven Satterfield, and sister, Stephine Lawson. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
