Rev. Dr. Mercer Reith Gewin, 96

Born in Dekalb, Mississippi on May 14, 1925, the only child of Mercer L. Gewin and Lillian L. (Jones) Gewin, passed away at the hospital on May 29, 2022.
Reith enlisted in the US Coast Guard during the early years of WWII. He served as Petty Officer 2nd Class working as a Radio Technician. After the war, he attended Southwestern at Memphis, Tennessee. There he met the love of his life, Mary Catherine Hurt, in the college choir. After graduation, he attended Louisville Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. He and Cathy married in Little Rock, Arkansas on July 11, 1951 just prior to his graduation from seminary. He served as pastor to several small churches in Mississippi and Kentucky after receiving his Master of Divinity.
He and Cathy relocated to Pleasant Hill, Missouri, where Reith served as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church for several years. During his pastorate, Cathy gave birth to their only child, Ian Mark Gewin.
In 1960, he, Cathy and Ian moved to St. Joseph, Missouri where he served as pastor at 2nd Presbyterian Church for 30 years. During that time, he and his dear friend, Dr. John Watson, attended McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago where he earned his Doctor of Ministry in 1982. He rejoiced at the birth of his two grandchildren, Shawnna Marie (Gewin) Kroeger and Joseph Ian Gewin. They were baptized by their grandfather into the Presbyterian Church. His time in St. Joseph was his favorite time in life. His love for his congregation was unmatched. Shortly after retirement, he received the honor of Pastor Emeritus.
Reith and Cathy relocated to Toomsuba, Mississippi to care for his aging parents. While there he served as pastor for the Presbyterian Church of Toomsuba. After the death of his parents, he and Cathy returned to St. Joseph to be near family. He served as interim pastor for First Presbyterian Church in Hiawatha, Kansas.
In 2002, a terrible car accident took the life of his wife, Cathy and left Reith near death. After 9 months of hospitalization/rehabilitation he returned to his home where he lived for the next 20 years.
Those 20 years were quite active for Reith. He performed wedding ceremonies for both of his grandchildren. He enjoyed the birth of four great-grandchildren that he adored. During that time, he also conducted bible studies at his home and at Hope United Church of Christ in Cosby, Missouri, where he lead the adult Sunday School Class. He often said it was his reason to keep going. His favorite activity in his last years was attending what he affectionately called “Old Goats Club”. A group of retired pastors and friends that met for breakfast each Friday.
Reith lived his life in love and service. He loved his God, his family and his fellowman. He had great passion for music, art and humor. He will be missed by many.
Reith was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Catherine Gewin. His is survived by his son, Ian Gewin (Jolene) of Cosby, Missouri; cousin, James O Harris (Judy) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Shawnna Kroeger (Justin) of Liberty, Missouri, and Joseph Gewin (Jennifer) of Cosby, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Madelynne, Eleanor and Hudson, Kroeger and Jules Gewin; and many cousins.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Dementia Society of America.