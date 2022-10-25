Rev. Stanley Meade

Rev. Stanley Lloyd Meade, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to be with his Lord and Savior October 19, 2022.
He was born on January 13, 1936, to Clarence and Nellie (Osborn) Meade, in Harwood, Missouri. He married Norma (Poe) Meade July 17,1953. They were married 63 years, until Norma’s passing in 2016.
He wore many hats in his lifetime. He served in the Army 1958 to 1961, Airforce Defense Command Post. He worked as a professional musician in his early years. Stanley was involved in printing phases for the San Francisco Journal and The New York Times newspaper. Stanley enjoyed wood working.
He changed hats again when he answered the Lord’s call to preach the gospel. Pastor Stan was a pastor of many churches in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, and Mississippi. He served as an interim pastor in several churches after he retired from full time service. Stanley graduated from William Carey College, Hattiesburg, MS, with a master’s degree in counseling, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Missouri, earning a master’s Degree in theology.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Norma; sister, Geraldine Meade; sister-in-law Carol Leisey; and one great grandson.
Survivors include sons Michael Meade of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Jerry (Laurie) Meade of Bullhead City, Arizona; daughter, Linda Foley (Ivan) of Platte City, Missouri; 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; brother-in-law Don Leisey; 3 nephews; one niece; extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream, 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 9:00 A.M., Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.