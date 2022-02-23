Rhonda Jo Hudson, 57

Rhonda Jo Hudson was born on October 15, 1964, to Gary Lee Hudson Sr. and Marilyn Joan Wright Hudson in Aurora, Colorado. Rhonda passed away at her Maryville, Missouri home on Monday, February 21, 2022.
She grew up in Secor, Illinois and completed school at the Bloomington Illinois State School. She and her family moved to Missouri and lived in Ravenwood for many years. Rhonda had also lived in Stanberry and Albany, Missouri. She had been employed at the Opportunity Workshop in Stanberry and at NOCOMO Industries in Maryville.
Rhonda was many things to many people. She was funny, stubborn, and liked to tease those close to her. Her favorite response to most invitations was, “Might as well!” And she will be remembered for her occasional colorful language. She loved going out to eat and ordering a mixed drink. She liked playing penny slots, going for car rides, and spending time with family were her favorite activities.
Rhonda was predeceased by her parents, her older brother, Gary Lee Hudson, Jr, and her brother in law, Rick Adwell.
She is survived by her sister, Melody Adwell; brother, Kenny (Kandi) Hudson; nieces, Kami Adwell and Liz Hudson; nephews, Korey Adwell and Geoff Hudson; sister in law, Diana Hudson; maternal aunt, Margaret Nelson, and two great nieces. She is also survived by housemates Jenny and Jordan and Nodaway County Services staff members who liked her, loved her and cared for her with great compassion.
Services will be at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family requests that you consider casual attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Mulberry Home, in Maryville, c/o House Manager, Betty Jackson. The donations will be used for Mulberry Home consumer and staff activities.