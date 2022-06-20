 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Richard Charles “Rick” Hope, 75

Richard Charles “Rick” Hope passed away on June 6, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Rick was born in St. Joseph MO on January 14,1947, to Dick and Ida Mae Hope. He was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph.

Rick graduated from Central High School in 1965. On June 17, 1972, Rick married Pam Morehead. They were blessed with the birth of their son, Andy, on April 2, 1977.

Rick worked as a credit manager for several large corporations. He was the Club Manager of the local AAA club. Before retiring, Rick worked many years, in customer service, at Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Dick Hope.

Rick is survived by his mother, wife, son Andy (Rachael), granddaughters Jaina and Addy, sister Sherry (Brian) Bailey, along with numerous cousins and many dear friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 12th from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be Monday, June 13th at 3:00 P.M. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside services immediately following at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mosaic Cancer Center or St. Joseph East Side Lions Club.

