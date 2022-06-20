Richard Charles “Rick” Hope, 75

Richard Charles “Rick” Hope passed away on June 6, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Rick was born in St. Joseph MO on January 14,1947, to Dick and Ida Mae Hope. He was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph.
Rick graduated from Central High School in 1965. On June 17, 1972, Rick married Pam Morehead. They were blessed with the birth of their son, Andy, on April 2, 1977.
Rick worked as a credit manager for several large corporations. He was the Club Manager of the local AAA club. Before retiring, Rick worked many years, in customer service, at Lowe’s Home Improvement.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Dick Hope.
Rick is survived by his mother, wife, son Andy (Rachael), granddaughters Jaina and Addy, sister Sherry (Brian) Bailey, along with numerous cousins and many dear friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 12th from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be Monday, June 13th at 3:00 P.M. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside services immediately following at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mosaic Cancer Center or St. Joseph East Side Lions Club.