Richard Dean Sybert, 65, of Maryville, MO passed away May 6, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Center in St. Joseph, MO.
Richard was born July 26, 1956, in Maryville, MO. His parents were Bobby Dean Sybert and Mary Joan (Carter) Sybert, they preceded him in death.
He had lived a while In Pennsylvania, but most of his life was in Northwest MO.
His main occupation was as a roofer but was also an automobile and small engine mechanic. He very much enjoyed working on cars and small gasoline motors.
He attended the Calvary Chapel in Maryville.
His survivors include three sons; Jason Sybert of Maryville, Justin (Emily) Sybert, of Clarinda, IA, and Jacobi Sybert of Guilford, MO, one grandson Aiden James Sybert, his brothers; Curtis (Karen) Sybert, Rosendale, MO, Ed (Stephanie) Sybert, Stewartsville, MO, Walter Sybert, St. Joseph, MO, Dewayne (Beth) Sybert, Burlington Junction, Mo, Doug Sybert, St. Cabool, MO, and Kirby (Shelly) Sybert of Maryville, one sister Karen (Carl) Russell of Hamilton, MO, and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Sybert has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home. The service time is 4:00 PM.
No formal visitation will be held.
A private family inurnment will be held at a late date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed in Richard’s name to Mental Health Awareness charities, or New Beginnings of Maryville, 423 North Market Street, Maryville, MO 64468.