Richard "Dick" Miller, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Dick was born August 2, 1944 in St. Joseph to James and Mary Miller. He was a 1962 graduate of Lafayette High School. On April 11, 1966 he married Betty Cadwallader. Dick worked over 30 years for Affliated Foods. He was a lifelong Royals and Chiefs fan and a huge dog lover. He loved classic cars and enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks. He was a selfless man, always giving to others.
Dick is preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents, in-laws Dent and Janice Morriss, nephew Eric Thompson, nieces Mary Andres and Lisa Andres, brother-in-law Kirby Wagner and close friends Clarence Pixler and mother-in-law May Jarvis.
Survivors include daughter Kimberly Thomas (Marty), grandchildren Ryan Thomas (Chris), Megan Thomas-Witkowski (Jim) and Josh Thomas (Jay), five great grandchildren, siblings Jim Miller (Connie), Janet Wagner, Debbie Despain (Harry), Tammy Berry (Steve), sister-in-laws Linda Gentzell (Dennis) and Brenda Marney (David), niece Hallie Morriss-Thompson , several nieces and nephews, and friends Larry and Kathy Archer, Doris Pixler and Beverly Garland.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. David H. Mejia officiating. Interment Helena Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.