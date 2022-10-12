 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022,
023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, 054, 057,
060, 102, 103, 104, AND 105...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104,
and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037,
038, 043, 044, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Gusty northwest winds expected. Sustained speeds of 15 to
25 mph with gust to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to near 20 percent.


* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Richard "Dick" Miller

Richard Miller

Richard "Dick" Miller, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Dick was born August 2, 1944 in St. Joseph to James and Mary Miller.  He was a 1962 graduate of Lafayette High School. On April 11, 1966 he married Betty Cadwallader. Dick worked over 30 years for Affliated Foods. He was a lifelong Royals and Chiefs fan and a huge dog lover.  He loved classic cars and enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks.  He was a selfless man, always giving to others.

Dick is preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents, in-laws Dent and Janice Morriss, nephew Eric Thompson, nieces Mary Andres and Lisa Andres, brother-in-law Kirby Wagner and close friends Clarence Pixler and mother-in-law May Jarvis.

Survivors include daughter Kimberly Thomas (Marty), grandchildren Ryan Thomas (Chris), Megan Thomas-Witkowski (Jim) and Josh Thomas (Jay), five great grandchildren, siblings Jim Miller (Connie), Janet Wagner, Debbie Despain (Harry), Tammy Berry (Steve), sister-in-laws Linda Gentzell (Dennis) and Brenda Marney (David), niece Hallie Morriss-Thompson , several nieces and nephews,  and friends Larry and Kathy Archer, Doris Pixler and Beverly Garland.

Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.  David H. Mejia officiating.  Interment Helena Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

