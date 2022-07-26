Richard Eugene Bain 57, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home. He was born August 24, 1964 in Easton, MO, son of Wilma and Hylton Bain. He graduated from Cameron High School class of 1982, and married Catherine "Cathy" Robertson on June 5, 1987 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He worked at Kansas City International Airport in the Xray security department he also worked at the Casino in security. He was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Richard was preceded in death by mother, Wilma Bain. Survivors include wife, Cathy of the home, son, Nathan Bain of the home, father, Hylton Bain, Cameron, MO, brother, Michael (Tammy) Bain, St. Joseph, MO, sister, Theresa (Craig) Steinlage, Seneca, KS., and several nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10:00 am at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Fr. Lac Pham Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm, Monday June 27, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Easton, MO. Memorials are requested to the House of Bread, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church or Bishop LeBlond High School. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.