Richard L. Tiller passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on May 31, 2023. Born on August 28, 1937, to Earl Tiller and Lucille Kendzora.
Richard married Patricia J. Chirila on February 6, 1960. She preceded him in death on April 21, 1998.
He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1955.
Richard owned and operated Tilco Printing Inc. in St. Joseph, Missouri. His hard work and dedication allowed the business to thrive. He and his family proudly celebrated a momentous 47 years of success.
He enjoyed trapshooting at KCTA where he served on the Board of Directors for 12 years. Richard also enjoyed fishing, golfing, boating, dancing, and playing a variety of musical instruments. He would often surprise his family with impromptu concerts, filling their hearts with love, laughter and lasting memories. Most importantly, Richard loved spending time at the farm, known as his "Paradise".
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald Tiller and Denny Tiller; sister, Darlene McCoy. Richard's memory will be cherished by his beloved significant other, Linda Berg, and their loving family: children, Lisa Rice, Leanne Tiller, Leslie Turner (Ray), and Chad Berg (Katy); grandchildren, Amanda Turner, Brandon Rice (Courtney), Tricia Turner, Jeron VanHoutan (R.W.), Chase Pollard, Jonathan Rice, Morgan Ortega (Anthony), Lauren Rice (Grant), Addison, Callie, Ashlyn, and Cassie Berg; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Tragan, Jerzie, Jayci, Kylen, Silus, Bodhi, Kazli, Sunni, Riot, Rome; sister, Dolores Cole (Robert); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Richard's love extended to his adored pets, Bentley, Missy, and Oliver.
Richard's memory will be cherished, and his essence carried on through those who had the privilege of knowing him and loving him.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends two hours before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.