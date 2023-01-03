Richard "Rick" Blanchard, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022.
Rick was born March 18, 1955 to Bill and Roseanne Blanchard in Los Angeles, California. The family moved to St. Joseph and Rick was a graduate of Central High School. He married Fern Miller on September 20, 1994. She survives of the home. Rick was employed by Wire Rope and retired from there after 20 plus years of service.
Survivors include his wife Fern; daughters Stephanie (Jay) Fish, Angela Jacobs, Amanda (Jeff) Heath, Stephanie (Bobby) Blanchard, Linda (Austin) Blanchard, and Jennifer (Jerry) Swinney; sons Doug (Mindi) Heimbaugh and Jason (Jesse) Blanchard; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery.