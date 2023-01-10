Rick Blanton, 65, of St. Joseph, formally of Sandy, Utah, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 with his sisters by his side.
Rick was born September 25, 1957 in St. Joseph to the late Eugene and Marjorie Blanton. He was a graduate of LeBlond High School. On July 1, 1978 Rick married Kim Robinson. Rick and Kim lived in Sandy, Utah for 40 years. Kim preceded Rick in death on October 17, 2017.
In addition to his wife, Rick was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis Blanton.
Survivors include sisters Patty (Dan) Allen and Peggy (Dino) Lincoln, in-laws E. Allyn and Karen Robinson, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends.
Inurnment for Rick and Kim will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.