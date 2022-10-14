Ricky "Rat" Timmons

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&