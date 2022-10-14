Ricky "Rat" Timmons

Ricky A. Timmons, 66, Clarksdale, MO, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022.
He was born March 8, 1956.
Ricky enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, golfing, and fishing. Ricky was a Benton High School graduate, their first ever State Wrestling champion, and still took an active role in supporting the team.
He was kind to people and liked to do whatever he could to help others. Ricky is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bessie Timmons; brother, Mike Timmons; sister, Donna McDowell; niece, Mandy Timmons; and his beloved wife, Deborah Timmons.
He is survived by son, Bryan Timmons (Stephanie); daughter, Nichole Furgison (John); grandchildren, Connor, Braxton, and Ella; two brothers, Doug (Robin) and Steve (Stephanie); several other extended family members.
Celebration of Life Friday, October 14,2022, 5:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. Fairview Golf Course, St. Joseph, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Noyes Home.