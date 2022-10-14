 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 020,
021, 022, 023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 032, 033, 037, 038, 039,
040, 043, 044, 045, 046, 053, 054, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104, AND
105...

The Red Flag Warning for Friday has been allowed to expire due to
diminishing winds and improving relative humidity.

Ricky "Rat" Timmons

  • 0
Ricky Timmons

Ricky A. Timmons, 66, Clarksdale, MO, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022.

He was born March 8, 1956.

Ricky enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, golfing, and fishing. Ricky was a Benton High School graduate, their first ever State Wrestling champion, and still took an active role in supporting the team.

He was kind to people and liked to do whatever he could to help others. Ricky is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bessie Timmons; brother, Mike Timmons; sister, Donna McDowell; niece, Mandy Timmons; and his beloved wife, Deborah Timmons.

He is survived by son, Bryan Timmons (Stephanie); daughter, Nichole Furgison (John); grandchildren, Connor, Braxton, and Ella; two brothers, Doug (Robin) and Steve (Stephanie); several other extended family members.

Celebration of Life Friday, October 14,2022, 5:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. Fairview Golf Course, St. Joseph, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Noyes Home.

Tags

Recommended for you