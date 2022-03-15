Rita Gail (Cage) Williams, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, departed this life peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family on March 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born January 15, 1956, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Rita attended several St. Joseph Elementary Schools (Horace Mann, Everett, McKinley, and Washington); and is part of the Alumni of Lafayette High School in 1974. She attended Missouri Western College and received a degree in Criminal Justice and was also apart of their Sigma Kappa Alumni, she also attended Platt College receiving a diploma in Word Processing, and Hillyard Trade School with a Data Processing Degree.
Rita enjoyed collecting African artwork and artifacts as well as other collectibles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elnora Cage and Frederick Moore, Sr.; stepfather, Clarence Paige, Sr; sisters, Idell Cozetta Paige, Mary Cage; brothers, Paul Mays and Clarence Paige, Jr.
She is survived by her special beloved dog, December; stepdaughter, Jessica Carson, Columbia, Missouri; sisters, Regina Mcpherson (Cornelius), Leavenworth, Kansas, Nancy Rucker (Steve), Gwenever “Gwennie” Wilson, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sandra Preston (Thomas), Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Robert Cage; 4 granddaughters, Janaia “Boobie” Cason, Jamazanae “Mazzie” Brewster, Jamirria “Mirri” Brewster, Jamonyea “MonYea” Brewster, Columbia, Missouri; great-aunt, Gladys; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and special friends.
She has chosen to not have a Memorial Service and that all her family and friends to celebrate her life in their own way and special places of choice privately and however they wish. Gail also stated that she hopes to see you all of you again on the other side someday. Family and friends will remember Gail as an intelligent and loving woman with a gift for connecting with people from all walks of life. She stayed young with an ever-inquisitive mind and embraced her life with great thankfulness and generosity of spirit, optimism, and faith to the very end. We will miss her more than we can express.
The family of Rita Gail would like to express their sincere appreciation for your many acts of kindness and prayers during the loss of their loved one.
