Rita Lee Clinton 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 in a St. Joseph MO health care center. She was born April 9, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of May and Forrest "Buddy" Clinton. She was a Catholic. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Forrest C. Clinton, and sister, Gloria Randall. Survivors include: sisters, Mary Zahner, Naomi Bricker, and Karon Grom, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Father Joseph Totton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-1:30 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home.