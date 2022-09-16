Rita Marie Criss

Rita Marie (Grubb) Criss 63 of St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on January 27, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Delbert and Dorothy Grubb.
She was a graduate of Benton High School and Missouri Western State University where she earned a Bachelor's Degree.
On April 20, 2002, Rita married Kirby A. Criss at the First Christian Church in Savannah, Mo.
She spent her career as an advertising sales representative for the St. Joseph News Press for many years and later with KQTV until her retirement.
Rita loved the Pug breed of dogs and had several of them that she cherished over the years. She also enjoyed attending garage sales and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the After Dark Paranormal Club.
In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her daughter; Anna Parton grandsons; Austin and Michael Parton 3 sisters, and 4 brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years; Kirby Criss, daughter; Audry Polley, grandchildren; Dylin and Aaliyh Ahsburn, Bonnie Mitchell and niece; Lisa McCulloch.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Interment will follow at Savannah Cemetery. Visitation; 2:00 - 4:00 PM Sunday also at our chapel.
In place of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Friends of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter in Rita's memory.