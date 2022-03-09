Rita Marie Floyd, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully February 25, 2022.
She was born October 4, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Rita married Randy Floyd September 4, 1982.
Rita attended Savannah High School and was proud to be a Savage. She worked at Methodist Medical Center in her younger years before embarking on a variety of adventures.
She enjoyed spending time with family, and loved her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Alice Anderson, along with an infant sister.
Survivors include her husband Randy, their son Jason, two brothers Bob (Eadie) of Savannah, MO, Roger (Brenda) Of Rhome, TX, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 PM Friday, March 4, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel in Savannah. Interment Savannah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help defray expenses to the funeral home.