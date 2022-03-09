 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Rita Marie Floyd, 63

  • Updated
  • 0
Rita Marie Floyd

Rita Marie Floyd, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully February 25, 2022.

She was born October 4, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Rita married Randy Floyd September 4, 1982.

Rita attended Savannah High School and was proud to be a Savage.  She worked at Methodist Medical Center in her younger years before embarking on a variety of adventures.

She enjoyed spending time with family, and loved her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Alice Anderson,  along with an infant sister.

Survivors include her husband Randy, their son Jason, two brothers Bob (Eadie) of Savannah, MO, Roger (Brenda) Of Rhome, TX, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 PM Friday, March 4, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel in Savannah.  Interment Savannah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help defray expenses to the funeral home.

Tags

Recommended for you