Rita Rose Schweizer, 96

Rita Rose Schweizer of Savannah, Missouri was received into the arms of her Savior on June 1, 2022. She was born on October 11, 1925 to Lloyd Everett and Pearl Irene (Emick) Wicklin in Miltonvale, Kansas. She graduated from Savannah High School, St. Joseph Junior College and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kansas University. She married Calvin Wayne Schweizer on August 1, 1947, and they celebrated 63 years together.
She worked alongside her husband in the fields and in the apple orchards for many years. She enjoyed their cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks and traveling. She relished a good game of cards and cared for her children and grandchildren with all her heart.
She was a member of the Savannah First Christian Church where she served in many capacities including being one of the first women elders. She was a Golden Girl of Chapter E.J. of PEO. She was also a member of Semper Fidelis of Savannah.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen Wayne (Rebecca) and Mark Allen (Roxanne); her grandchildren, Cory (Allison) Schweizer, Andrea (Matt) Fischer, Nicholas (Abby) Schweizer, Christopher Schweizer, Kristen DVM (Kyle) Willoughby; her great-grandchildren, Ella Fischer, Kate Fischer, Cole Schweizer, Cooper Schweizer, Colton Willoughby, Ryder Schweizer, Wyatt Willoughby and Adeline Willoughby.
Graveside Services and Interment 3:00 P.M. Monday, Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity of your choice or to the Savannah First Christian Church.