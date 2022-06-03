Robert A. “Bob” Swymeler, 71, St. Joseph, MO, passed away May 26, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Bob was born September 11, 1950 in St. Joseph, MO to I. Earl and Murvene (Cochrane) Swymeler. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1968. He was united in marriage to Debria Howery on July 24, 1971. Together, they raised four children, Bobby, Carrie, Aimee, and Warren. Debria preceded him in death in 1985.
Bob was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He spent his life devoted to his family and was fortunate to have a loyal group of close friends. Bob enjoyed playing golf and especially loved supporting his children and grandchildren’s many activities.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, brothers C. Stephen Swymeler and Michael G. Swymeler, and nephews C. Stephen Swymeler Jr. and Gary Damian Swymeler. He is survived by his children, Bobby (Heather) Swymeler, Carrie (Jesse) Parrish, Aimee (Roy) Babcock, and Warren (Lindsay) Swymeler; his grandchildren Shelby (Ryan) Barmann, Derek (Noelia) Swymeler, Johnathon (Brittany) Swymeler, Toby Swymeler, Tanner (Trudy) Duin, Ireland Johnson, Molly Swymeler, Abby Swymeler, Warren Swymeler, and Belle Parrish; his great-grandchildren Ariel Swymeler, Violet Barmann, Adalynn Duin, and Eliza Duin; brothers Gary (Mary) Swymeler and David (Nancy) Swymeler, sisters-in-law Connie Swymeler and Jean Swymeler, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 AM Friday, June 3rd at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM Thursday, June 2nd at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel and visitation will follow from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of choice.