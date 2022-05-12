Robert A. Wakely 95, of Agency, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born November 16, 1926 in Louisville, KY, son of Anna Feige and Albert Wakely. He graduated from Dupont Manual Training High School. Bob served in the Navy and is a veteran of World War II. He worked in the wholesale hardware industry as a sales broker. He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting and was a member of the Evolution United Methodist Church. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joe Wakely. Survivors include; wife, Martha Wakely of the home, sons, Steve, Rick, and John (Hareena) Wakely, daughters, Elaine (James) Stull, Janet (Ronald) Donhardt, and Trish Wakely, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 PM, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Bob Deatherage will have a prayer at 4:00 PM with Navy Military Honors following. He will be cremated following the visitation.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warriors Project. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.