Robert Allen Turner, 71, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Troy, Kansas. He was born on Aug. 2, 1950, to Linlie and Mildred (Johnson) Turner, in Ozark County, Missouri.
Allen graduated from Ellis High School in 1969 and NWKA Vocational School for auto body in 1970. He moved to Troy in 1990.
Anyone who knew Allen knows his passion for woodworking, taking care of his farm and anything Volkswagen. He bought his first Volkswagen in the 70s, but his obsession started when his friendship to Roger Orcutt began in the early 90s. There could be 15 Volkswagens around their properties, waiting to be tinkered with.
While he always enjoyed woodworking, his craftsmanship really occupied his time in retirement. Allen retired from National Beef Leathers (formerly Blue Side) in 2016 after more than 40 years. He would make everything from “Welcome” signs, squirrel signs and even repurposed furniture for family and friends.
Allen was a wonderful family man and loved cheering on his grandchildren at sporting events.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Beverly June.
Allen is survived by his significant other, Tammy Campbell; sister, Kathy (Dan) Wickham; children, Mark Milbourne, Theresa (Robby) Blair, Beverly (Dave) Thomas, Teri (Mike) Penland, Rachelle (Gary) Stamper, Ben Milbourne, Robert (Jennifer) Milbourne and Megan (Brian) DeSpain; 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and an honorary brother, Roger Orcutt.
The family is planning a celebration of life with friends at a later date.