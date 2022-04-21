Robert “Bob” Norton, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Born December 19, 1946 to Robert Sr. and Geraldine Norton, Bob, the oldest of 5 children, learned early on the importance of leadership and responsibility to those we care about. He carried this philosophy throughout his life and was devoted to his family and to leading companies for the success of the people who worked there.
Bob’s path to business took a few turns as he gathered knowledge at each bend in the road. After graduating from Central High School, he had a brief stint in junior college before admitting fun took precedence over studies. For his next adventure, Bob enlisted in the Air Force where he served in Phoenix, Arizona and Okinawa, Japan, before returning to St. Joseph and college. He buckled down and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Missouri Western State College and eventually earned his MBA from Northwest Missouri State University.
After college, he started a career in healthcare but soon found his footing in the meat harvesting & packing business. This kept him on the move to Iowa, Nebraska and beyond. His career led him back to St. Joseph, Missouri becoming the CEO of BioZyme Incorporated.
His path widened along the way, and he started his family with two amazing sons – Jason (Genny) and Ryan (Caity). Bob’s family grew nicely in 1988 when he gained a beautiful daughter Ashley who he ultimately adopted in 2005. “Papa” Bob had five stellar grandchildren – Evan (Chelsea), Ava, Scarlett, Tripton and Pierce. He loved his children and all his family unequivocally, including his siblings Tom (Robin) Norton, Mary Beth Alpers (Denny), Roxanne Lawson (Jeffrey), and Samuel Scott Norton (Pam).
In 2006, he married Lisa. Lisa brought Lynsey (Dalton) Whitacre with her to the family and Bob gained a bonus daughter. Bob’s support for Lisa was tremendous and he stood beside her in all that she desired to do. Not always on the first try, but always. And she will forever be grateful for his love.
Bob’s generosity was monumental and included service to colleagues and support for community. He was a long-time supporter of AFIA, United Way, Shriners, Missouri Western State University and Veterans Airlift Command. A member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church, Bob served on many committees and his philanthropy helped many people who never knew from where it came.
He believed that “Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously” (2 Corinthians 9:6). Bob was an incredibly generous man and his spirit of caring and generosity are ingrained in us all.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Wyatt Park Baptist Church. Reception to follow at the church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Veterans Airlift Command or Missouri Western State University Athletics.