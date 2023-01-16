Robert "Bob" Saliger Sr. 76, of Amazonia, MO, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his home. He was born March 23, 1946 in Des Moines, IA, son of Mary and Roy Bottorff. He attended Benton High School, and at the age of 17, enlisted in the United States Navy. For over 50 years, Bob was an over the road Truck Driver and longtime member of the Teamsters Union. He was an avid gun collector, loved his dogs and cats, and going to auctions. He was also a Civil War and Indian enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his parents, and great-grandson, Blaze Saliger. Survivors include: companion of 29 years, Judy Cringan of the home, children, Robert Saliger Jr. of Union Star, MO, Wendy Saliger of St. Joseph, Wayne (Sabrena) Weisenburger of St. Joseph, Larry (Tina) Weisenburger of St. Joseph, and Doug (Delisa) Saliger of St. Joseph, and 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Mr. Saliger has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice.
- KQ2 Weather:
- Interactive Radar
- Roads Conditions
- Local Closings
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts