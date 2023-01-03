Robert "Bob" Sollars

Robert Ray “Bob” Sollars of Savannah Missouri passed away in his home Thursday December 29 2022 at this home surrounded by family.
Bob was born October 22, 1942 in St. Joseph Missouri to Kline “Doc” Sollars and Marjorie Ruth Sollars (Christensen). Bob married Norman Jean McClure on November 6th 1988.
Bob was a proud Army Veteran. After his military career he worked various positions around the St. Joseph area including working for the state highway patrol and retiring from Heartland Regional Medical Center. He finished his working years by opening his own business S&S flooring and restoration.
Bob was proceeded in death by his mother and father. Wife Norma Sollars. Brothers Russell Sollars, William Thomas, and sister Pat Bonner.
Survivors include three children Billy Ray Sollars (Carla) of St. Joseph, Patty McMahon of Savannah, and Marvin Sollars of Dearborn. Grandchildren Jamie Young Kansas City, Chelsey Sollars St Joseph, Billy Ray Jr St. Joseph, Megan Robinson St. Joseph, Ashley Wisdom Savannah, Matthew Sollars Dearborn and six great grandchildren. Two sisters Imogene Knudsen Severance Co and Bernice Pritchett Agency Mo. A good friend Yvonna Wilson. His loyal companion and best friend Loyal the dog.
Donations can be made to Friends of the Shelter or The Noyes Home.