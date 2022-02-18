Robert "Bob" Thomas, 92, of St. Joseph, died February 12, 2022. Bob was born July 9, 1929 in St. Joseph to Roy and Margaret Ruth (Wright) Thomas.
Bob married Alice Dunkle Signoracci on June 30, 1990, whom he dearly loved. She preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his parents, four sisters and a brother.
Bob was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and was a member of American Legion Post #359.
Bob worked most of his life as a carpenter for Midland Building Spec. for 20 years. He worked for the St. Joseph School District for 9 and a half years; retiring in 1991.
Survivors include a step-daughter Cheryl O'Dell (Kenny); nieces and nephews.
He loved hunting, fishing, horse racing, and golf.
Services will be Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 1:30 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.