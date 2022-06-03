Robert "Bobby" Embrey, 59, of Fortuna, Missouri, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, MO. He was born June 20, 1962 in St. Joseph, son of Barbara and Dean Embrey. He graduated from Benton High School. Bobby served in the U.S. Air Force. For the past 10 years he had worked at Clark Tire Company in Versailles as a Certified Technician. Bobby enjoyed being outdoors, especially, fishing, canoeing, boating, and mushroom hunting. He had a sense of humor and enjoyed playing pranks. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and also enjoyed his dog and his geese. Bobby was preceded in death by father, Dean Embrey,brother, daughter, Skylar Embrey, and sister, Paula. Survivors include, mother, Barbara Embrey of Eldon, MO, children, Jenny (Darren) Embrey of St. Joseph, Chelsey (Shannon) Embrey of Tipton, MO, Tyler (Diane) Throckmorton of Smithton, MO, and Amy Embrey of St. Joseph, siblings, Dean (Charlene) Embrey, Sheri (Leroy) Banks, Deana Benner, Jody Embrey, Mark Embrey, Ronald Embrey, and Mike Embrey, 19 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Midwest Transplant Network.