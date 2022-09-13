Robert C. “Bob” Carpenter, 65, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 9, 2022 while visiting Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
On September 27, 1957 he was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Robert and Claire (Carlson) Carpenter.
While attending Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio he was a member of the golf team. After graduation, he became a CPA and spent time in various finance and accounting positions with the last 18 years as Chief Financial Officer in IT Consulting.
Bob married Susan Lynn Crawford on October 21, 1995. She survives of the home.
He was a member of the St. Joseph Country Club, and the KC Cup Team. Bob’s church family was Rock of KC. He served as Past President of the Mid-Buchanan School Board.
Bob enjoyed a great round of golf and spending time with family. He was known for putting in his best effort to make his lawn resemble a golf course.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Matthew and Ryan Carpenter; siblings, Lisa French (Bill), Cindy Pike (Bryon), and Debbie Koslowski; Sue’s mother and siblings and their families; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 11:00 A.M. Friday, Central Christian Church. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Casas por Cristo, Sisters of Solace or Pivotal Point.