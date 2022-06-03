Robert C. (Bob) Wayman, 74, of Troy, Kansas passed away Monday, May 23, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Bob was born on July 28, 1947, in Evanston, Illinois, the son of Charles A. and Betty (Crane) Wayman. He grew up in Des Plaines, Illinois and graduated from Maine Township High School West in 1965. In 1971 he married Patti Drake, originally from Wichita. He received a bachelor’s degree in Speech Correction from Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Illinois in 1974 and earned a Master of Science in Logopedics from Wichita State University in 1976. He later received a second master’s degree, this time in Special Education Administration from Kansas State University in 1988.
After graduating from Wichita State in 1976, Bob took a job as a school Speech/Language Pathologist with the Doniphan County Education Cooperative then based in Troy, Kansas and he and Patti moved to Troy. Bob was the first Speech /Language Pathologist the Cooperative ever had so he was tasked with designing and implementing the speech program from scratch. During his employment he helped form the NEA chapter and served some time as its president and as a negotiator. Bob was a longtime member of the Kansas Speech, Language and Hearing Association having joined during graduate school. He retired from the Cooperative in 2008 having taught there for 32 years. He served for 7 years on the Library District #1 Board of Directors and 35 years on the Kanza Mental Health and Guidance Center Board of Directors with several stints as Board President. He was a member of the Atchison United Methodist Church.
In 1983 Bob took training to become an Emergency Medical Technician and in 1984 became a volunteer on the Troy Community Ambulance and worked on the ambulance for 24 years until the end of 2008. For many of those years he served as Training Officer and was also a Certified CPR Instructor.
Bob was a longtime member of the Troy Masonic Lodge serving as the Worshipful Master 4 times and as District Deputy Grand Master from 2009 to 2011. He also was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a Noble of the Moila Shrine in St. Joseph, Missouri.
After his retirement in 2008 Bob was a volunteer for the Doniphan County Medical Reserve Corps. He also volunteered with the Midland Empire, later Northwest Missouri, chapter of the American Red Cross in St. Joseph. He received a special citation for Exceptional Volunteer Service from that organization in 2015. He taught a number of CPR/First Aid classes for the Red Cross. In addition to deploying both nationally and regionally and installing smoke alarms locally. Bob was a presenter for the Pillowcase Project. This program taught disaster preparedness skills to students in grades 3-5. Bob and the other presenters and helpers traveled all over Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri presenting these programs. During COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 he also served as a donor screener at several American Red Cross blood drives.
Bob enjoyed playing golf, watching sports on TV, needlepointing, collecting lapel pins and traveling.
Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patti (Drake) Wayman. They were married on November 7, 1971, in Des Plaines, Illinois. Additional survivors include a daughter, Eve, Dodge City, Kansas, a brother, Tim (Connie) Wayman, Arlington Heights, Illinois, and nephew, Alexander, Chicago, Illinois.
There is no scheduled service.
Visitation: 6-8 P.M. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Thursday.
Masonic Service at 8 P.M.
Burial at the White Chapel in Wichita, Kansas at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Atchison United Methodist Church, Doniphan County Ambulance District #1 in Troy, or the American Red Cross.