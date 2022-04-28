Robert Elton Moore, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, was called home to his Heavenly Father’s home, Saturday, April 23, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his sister and parents.
He is survived by his son, Charles Welch; grandchildren, Donna Goodall and Edward Boulanger; wife; and many cousins and friends.
Graveside Services and Interment 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of the donor’s choice.