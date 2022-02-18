Robert G. "Bob" Mason, 88, of St. Joseph, died February 14, 2022 at Carriage Square Nursing Home.
Robert was born August 13, 1933 in Kirksville, MO, to Oscar and Beulah Mason.
He was a self employed painter and was an Ordained Pentecostal Pastor.
Survivors include a daughter Brenda Moyer; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Oscar Mason, Ronald Mason, and Johnny Mason.
Preceding him in death were his parents, sisters Evelyn, Mary Lou, Norma Jean, and a brother Clifford.
The family would like to thank Mosaic Hospice for the care they provided Bob.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date in Kirksville, MO. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.