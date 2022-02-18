Robert G. Nold, 92, Savannah, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the family farm where he was born and raised.
He was born June 11, 1929 in Savannah, Missouri to Louis and Cecilia (Klonowski) Nold, Sr.
Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.
He married Lillian Anna Johns on June 5, 1952 at Camp Polk, Louisiana while he was serving his country. She survives of the home.
After the service, he returned to the family farm, which earned Century Farm status in 2019. He operated a dairy at the farm from 1953 to 1985, when his sons took it over. They ran the dairy until 2018. Robert also owned and operated Nold Tiling Service.
Robert enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, gardening, growing flowers, and traveling with Lillian to Branson and overseas. He loved to play dominoes with his grandchildren.
He was the oldest member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Savannah, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leoda Justice, Dorothea Nilges, Louis Paul Nold, Jr., Pat Nold, Evelyn Mello, and Julia Silletto.
He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Lillian; children, Lillie Musick (Greg), Lawrence, Kansas, Mike Nold (Joyce) Savannah, Missouri, Jean Nold, Savannah, Missouri, Jim Nold (life partner, Jayne Simerly), Savannah, Missouri, Bonnie Lance (Bob), Fillmore, Missouri, Marilyn Lance (Ron), Fillmore, Missouri, and Sandy Pittman (Garry Dean), St. Joseph, Missouri; 16 grandchildren; one step-grandson; 28 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; brother, Norman Nold (Patsy), Savannah, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Savannah, Missouri. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.