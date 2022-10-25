We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our brother, Robert Howard Steward, of Forest City, MO, at at the age of 57 after a long bout with cancer.
Robert (Bobby) was surrounded by his siblings, Donna Guyer, Vicky Meyer, and Scott Steward, as well as his loyal dog, Chief. He was a loving father, a loving son, and a loving brother.
Rest in peace, our dear brother. You will forever live on in our hearts.
Per Robert’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. The family suggests memorial contributions toward purchasing a headstone. Please send donations to: Scott Steward, P.O. Box 39, Grant City, MO 64456. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.