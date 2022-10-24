Robert Joseph Clark

Robert "BJ" Clark 46, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born February 20, 1976 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Georgia DeMoss. He was a hard worker and could do just about anything. He loved spending time with his family, and especially his brother Timmy. BJ was preceded in death by his Mom, and maternal grandmother, Billie Sue Norris, and brother, Charles Paul Clark. Survivors include sons; Kalope and Coy, daughter, Whitney Weir, brothers, Timmy Clark, John DeMoss, and sisters; Laura Newberry, Johnna Snodgrass, and Kathy Stevens. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Robert Clark Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
