Robert Kenneth Ball II. 84, of Grain Valley, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in a Grain Valley health care center. He was born October 28, 1937 in Kansas City, Kansas, son of the late Murl and Robert "Kenny" Kenneth Ball. He graduated from Benton High School, then the University of Missouri with a B.S. in Business, and then he received a Juris Doctor degree in Law. He worked in the Prosecutor's Office in Buchanan County for several years in the 1960's, then he practiced law in Kansas City. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Bradley Owen Ball and Bert Ball. Survivors include: sons, Robert "R.K." Kenneth (Kelly) Ball III. of Independence, MO, and son, Craig Ball of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, brother, Bill (Darlene) Ball, Independence, MO, sister, Barbara Jennings, St. Joseph, MO, and 6 grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2:00 pm on Friday, June 10, 2022 followed by Memorial Services at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Zion Cemetery, Gower, MO. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
