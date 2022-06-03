Robert Kenneth Ball Sr. 84, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away Tuesday May 31, 2022 in Grain Valley health care center. He was born October 28, 1937 in Kansas City, Kansas son of the late Murl & Kenneth Ball. He graduated from Benton High School, then the University of Missouri, B.S. in Business then J.D. in Law. He worked in the Prosecutor's office in Buchanan County for several years in the 1960's, then practiced law in Kansas City. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bradley Owen Ball, and Bert Ball. Survivors include sons, Robert "R.K." Kenneth (Kelly) Ball Jr. Independence, MO, and son, Craig Ball of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, brother, Bill (Darlene) Ball, Independence, MO, sister, Barbara Jennings, St. Joseph, MO, and 6 grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2:00 pm on Friday, June 10, 2022 followed by Memorial Services at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. the inurnment will be at the Mount Zion Cemetery, Gower, MO. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
