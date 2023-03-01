Robert Orene Clemens, Sr.
1942-2023
Robert “Bob” Orene Clemens, Sr., 80, Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023.
He was born June 13, 1942 to Orene Clifton and Marion Janet (Swan) Clemens in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Bob graduated from Benton High School in 1960 and later earned his Master’s in Education and Administration.
He was employed with the St. Joseph School District as a teacher, coach, and administrator for 32 years which included being a principal at Spring Garden Middle School, activities coordinator and an assistant principal at Benton High School.
Bob married Frances Josephine Werner January 12, 1962.
He proudly served in the United States Navy for 28 years.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orene Clemens and Marion Baker; daughter, Lorelie Michelle; son, Robert Orene Clemens, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Frances of the home; children, Steven (Dee) Clemens, Daniel (Allison) Clemens, Rick Lawhon, Deborah (Mark) Genereaux, and Rhonda (John) Knetter, Jackie (Hope) Sisk; brother, Jerry (Brenda) Clemens; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to Folds of Honor. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.