Robert Paul Murphy, 95, peacefully passed into everlasting life at his home in St. Joseph, Missouri on Sunday afternoon, June 5, 2022.
Bob was born to Lee and Nora Murphy in Grant City, Missouri, on December 29, 1926. He graduated from King City High School in 1944. Following his service in the Navy during World War II, he married Dixie Marie Wolford on June 18, 1947, and together they raised three sons.
Bob farmed near King City, Missouri until 1969, when he moved to St. Joseph to work as a maintenance supervisor at Dugdale Packing Co. A few years later, he purchased the Murphy Casket Co. which he operated for nearly twenty years. In 1996, Bob came out of retirement to be the bookkeeper for Communitech, a family-owned web-hosting business in Kansas City. He later worked for fourteen years as the bookkeeper for the St. Joseph law firm of Murphy, Taylor, Siemens & Elliott. He finally retired in 2016 at the age of 90.
Bob was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church and, in his younger years, had been a deacon and Sunday School teacher. Bob had distributed thousands of Bibles as a member of the Gideons.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie, in 2009; his son, David, in 1997; and his son, Mike, in 1992. He is survived by a son and daughter in-law, Ed and Sherry Murphy, of St. Joseph; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Murphy, of Cape Coral, Florida; seven grandchildren, Sarah Arnold, Kyle Murphy, Melissa Murphy, Matt Murphy, Ryan Murphy, Gabriel Murphy, and Megan Murphy-Fehling; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment King City Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Gideons International.